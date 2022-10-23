Clarksville-native John Simmons is running as a Libertarian for the congressional seat of U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-District 4, who recently debated Democratic challenger Iro Omere in a local debate that excluded Simmons.
Born in Clarksville and graduated from Atlanta High School in 2003, Simmons said he grew up driving to Paris and ate at Magel’s Grill when it was still downtown.
Simmons said he is a full-time rancher and believes in a smaller and smarter government.
Simmons, 38, said he joined the Liberartian Party in 2008 after seeing what he called the unraveling of the government and realizing what’s at stake for the future of his children.
“With the risk of sounding cliche, I’m actually running for my three young kids,” he said. “I’m a child of the ‘80s, and it’s amazing how quickly our freedoms and liberties are being taken away by the strong arm of the government.”
Simmons said he holds bachelors and masters degrees in art education from The University of Texas at Tyler and East Tennessee State University, respectively, but went into a life of ranching a decade ago.
“My wife and I took out a big loan in 2012 and moved back home to Northeast Texas to start a ranching cow-calf business on leased land,” he said. “We own momma cows.”
Simmons said he has participated in a dozen candidate forums and has gained traction despite being excluded from Fallon and Omere’s recent debate in Paris and the Texas Republican’s failed emergency petition to remove Libertarian candidates from November ballots.
The Paris News gave Simmons the opportunity to answer the eight questions asked during Monday’s debate between Fallon and Omere.
Q. The rate of inflation worldwide and in the US is at a 40 year high. What would you have done differently from the Biden administration, and what would you do differently from this point forward?
Simmons: The federal government and the federal government alone is responsible for inflation. Inflation is the predictable outgrowth of the failed foreign and domestic policies by both major parties and it has been a work of decades, not just the last two years. Politicians in DC do what they are told to do by multi-national corporations when they write laws and regulations. If all 435 congresspeople followed the Constitution we would not be in the mess we are in now. President Biden is a shining example of the type of corrupt politician our experimental system has produced. But it is short-sighted to blame all the inflation we’re seeing today on Biden alone. The Trump administration expanded total government spending by 42% in only four years. There is plenty of blame to go around, but the goal of my campaign is not to play petty blame game politics, but to follow the Constitution, go to DC to represent the people of Northeast Texas, and speak the truth.
Q. Approximately, one in 10 Americans are currently uninsured. What would you do to expand healthcare availability and affordability to all Americans?
Simmons: The best healthcare system is one that is found in the free market. Unfortunately, that’s not the system we have today. From what I can tell, Obamacare basically helped insurance companies make more money. Any further federal government involvement in healthcare service will only ensure higher prices. This question actually raises more questions. It is framed with the assumption that one in 10 Americans being uninsured is a bad thing, is it? The question further assumes that the government needs to do something about it. What if 10 percent of people don’t want to buy insurance? Why do politicians think they need to go around and tell people what goods and services to buy? I trust the average American more than I trust any politician. In DC, the questions shouldn’t be how to intervene in everyone’s lives and livelihoods, but how we can best protect a peaceful and voluntary society that is centered on free market principles and self-ownership.
Q. Do you favor mandatory masking, vaccination vaccinations and vaccine passports as preventative tools during a pandemic or epidemic?
Simmons: Absolutely not, and never again. Compulsion in any form by the federal government is a major threat to liberty. “Safe and effective” is one of the most ironic lies born out of the federal government from the highest levels. “Safe and effective” is a pure conspiracy theory and history will show it to be as wrong-headed and contrived as the “weapons of mass destruction” conspiracy. The pharmaceutical lobby is one of the strongest and most dangerous arms that have influence on Capitol Hill. I have zero interest in meeting with anyone who has any health recommendations for the over 700,000 people in the 4th District that I represent.
Q. Since Roe v Wade has been overturned and the power to regulate abortion has been placed with the states, do you support any federal regulation of abortion or leaving the issue with the states? And at what point in the pregnancy would you no longer consider abortion as an option, other than when the mother’s life is in danger?
Simmons: I celebrate that Roe v Wade is now a state issue. I am pro-life and will work to make sure the important issue of abortion remains addressed at the state and local levels. I believe you can’t have liberty without life.
Children should be well cared for, loved, and protected. We live in a lost and dying world. Instead of goodness our culture values wickedness. Instead of decency - perversion. Instead of cherishing human Life which is a gift from God- we debate, legislate, and actually rally for the murder of unborn humans. I stand to defend life. After all, the first person to celebrate the coming Messiah was an unborn human inside Elizabeth’s stomach who would go on to be known as John The Baptist.
Q. Should there be any restrictions on gun ownership, such as red flag laws, limitations or waiting periods?
Simmons: No, I support the plain language used in the 2nd amendment. Big, liberal cities all over our country exemplify perfectly why gun restrictions don’t work. If the House pushes any new gun regulations I will vote no. But liberals and neo-conservatives are crafty and usually sneak things like red flag laws into massive wordy bills that could be missed. I will thoroughly read each bill before I vote on it. If I don’t have time to read the entire bill I will automatically vote no. The republican in this race voted FOR a bill that included a red flag law in 2021 that he admittedly missed because he didn’t read the bill. Luckily it was taken out of the bloated NDAA bill in question by a conservative doing his job in accordance with the US Constitution in the Senate before passage.
Q. Should there be any limitations on drilling for oil, natural gas or coal mining? Why or why not?
Simmons: No. Our country was founded on the ideas of freedom, self-ownership, and property rights. The progressive ideology that the government should regulate, restrict, or control private companies or individuals from doing business in any field, especially energy, is a problem. A good solution is to roll back, de-regulate, cut the budget, and ultimately abolish agencies such as the EPA. I realize the near impossible chance of this occurring, especially in the short term. But the important thing voters need to understand about me is that I am principled. I look to the US constitution for authority. For example, there are 15 cabinet positions in the white house, but The Constitution only explicitly allows for three cabinet departments: Justice, Defense, and State. The other 12 departments are apart of this big experiment and the department of energy is unconstitutional.
Q. Since crime rates and public safety in the US are major concerns for most voters. Where do you stand on cashless bail and funding or defunding the police?
Simmons: Our justice system is deeply flawed as it pertains to victimless crimes. Dangerous criminals who inflict force or fraud on individuals or society should face appropriate punishment for their crimes. I think bail terms should be at the discretion of our judges. Police should continue to be funded by local and state governments. Let the liberal cities and states continue to find out what happens when you defund the police and take away the people’s guns. On the other hand, Police at the federal level like the FBI, DEA, and IRS are federal police agencies that should be reigned in. On every single issue, I believe in the genius of the 10th amendment. The centralized money and power we see at the federal level are unprecedented and unsustainable for a truly free society. We need a smaller, smarter government that stays out of our business and out of our pockets.
Q. The Biden administration claims our borders are secure. Do you agree or disagree with that assessment? Why or why not?
Simmons: The border security issue has been a political football for decades. I believe politicians on both sides of the aisle are bad actors on this issue. No, I don’t believe President Biden’s claims that the border is secure. My answer to the border question has a thread back to the justice system question. It is obvious to me that the lawlessness and chaos at our southern border is tied to the failed war on drugs that began in 1971 by the Nixon administration where he infamously declared drug abuse as “public enemy number one.” We have 16,000 border patrol agents on our southern border. We have over 180,000 active duty military members on foreign soil, often stationed there for no good reason. I think we need to modernize our military and border security into the 21st century and I don’t see why they’re mutually exclusive issues. Border security IS national security. If we brought merely 8% of our deployed military home and stationed them at our border that would provide double the current border patrol agents, it would be a good start to fixing our leaky border, it would save money, and it would actually make us and our communities safer.
