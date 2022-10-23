John Simmons.jpeg

Clarksville-native John Simmons is running as a Libertarian for the congressional seat of U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-District 4, who recently debated Democratic challenger Iro Omere in a local debate that excluded Simmons.

Born in Clarksville and graduated from Atlanta High School in 2003, Simmons said he grew up driving to Paris and ate at Magel’s Grill when it was still downtown.

