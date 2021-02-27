Heaven gained an angel Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, when loving Wife, Mama, Nonny and friend to many, Rita Mauldin Malone, went to be with the Lord at age 70 due to covid pneumonia.
Rita was born on Jan. 1, 1951, to David ”Buster” and Frieda Mauldin. On Aug. 30, 1969, she married the love of her life, Lawrence, and they raised two daughters, Misty and Lori. Her passions were playing the piano, loving Jesus and being the most inspirational and admired Wife, Mama and Nonny. She was so loved.
She spent most of her life taking care of her children and grandchildren, while also working side by side with her husband and family ranching, farming and trucking business. She was a member of The Saving Grace Ministry, and has touched many lives over the course of 50 years, never missing a chance to play piano and lead worship. She had a servant’s heart and opened her home and heart to anyone in need with her kind hearted generosity and rock steady faith. Psalm 91: He is my refuge and my fortress, my God in him will I trust…
Rita was preceded in death by her father, Buster, and mother Frieda.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Lawrence Malone; her daughters, Misty Bethell and Lori Blagg and husband Andy; grandchildren, Jordan Jones/Brittney Miller. Lawren and Ashlee Patterson, Tristan Homsey, John David and Sam Blagg; and great granddaughter, Iverson Jones; and countless close family and friends.
Family night will be Monday, March 1, 5 to 7 p.m. at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Memorial service will be Tuesday, March 2, 1 p.m., at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, followed by interment at Union Cemetery in Taylortown.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneral
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.