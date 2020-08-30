Aug. 27 to Aug. 29
Paris Police Department
Desiree Ann Diggs, 37: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Ronald James Davis, 30: Possession of a controled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, Forgery of government/national institution/money/security.
Byron DeWayne Washington, 52: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Nicolen DeAngelo Brooks, 36: Criminal mischief under $100, theft from erson, habitual offender.
Steven Ray Canida, 59: Violation of parole.
Jocelyn Micheal Patterson, 24: Reckless driving.
John T. Towers, 30: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Joel Rey Davis, 26: Forgery of government/national institution/money/security, abandon/endanger a child with intent to return.
David Ronald Davis, 61: Forgery of government/national institution/money/security.
Fortino Fonceca Martinez, 49: County court commit/driving whil intoxicated, second.
Jason Ty Anderson: 43: Writ of attachment/failure to appear and contempt of court.
