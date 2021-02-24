SHERMAN — The failed Enloe State Bank’s former president is sentenced to serve eight years in a federal prison following her guilty plea on conspiracy to commit bank fraud and arson charges.
The sentencing of Anita Gail Moody, 57, of Cooper, by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III was announced late Tuesday afternoon by Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. Moody was sentenced earlier Tuesday on the charges she pleaded guilty to on June 5, 2020. Moody also agreed to pay more than $11.13 million in restitution, Ganjei said.
Moody was president of Enloe State Bank in Cooper on May 11, 2019, when the bank suffered a fire investigators later determined to be arson, court documents state. The fire was contained to the bank’s boardroom, however, the entire bank suffered smoke damage. An investigation determined several files had been purposefully stacked on the boardroom table, and all were burned in the blaze.
The fire was set one day before the bank was scheduled for a review by the Texas Department of Banking, Ganjei said. A months-long investigation found Moody had created false nominee loans in the names of several people, including actual bank customers, according to court documents. Moody later admitted to setting the boardroom fire to conceal her criminal activity concerning the false loans, Ganjei said, adding she also admitted to using the fraudulently obtained money to fund her boyfriend’s business, other businesses of friends and her own lifestyle. The fraudulent activity, which began in 2012, resulted in a loss to the bank of approximately $11 million, Ganjei said.
“Criminal conduct that affects the financial health of a small, local lender can send a negative ripple effect throughout the entire community,” Ganjei said. “The Eastern District of Texas will vigorously prosecute cases, such as the one here, that undermine public confidence in our local banks. We are also deeply appreciative of the excellent investigative work of the (Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.) Office of the Inspector General, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in bringing this matter to a close.”
Jeannie Swaim, who served as vice president of Enloe State Bank, and who was also involved in fraudulent conduct, was previously sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment, and agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $410,675.18.
This case was investigated by the FDIC-OIG and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Maureen Smith and Wes Wynne.
In October 2019, the OIG released a memo outlining an initial review of the bank.
“We have determined that proceeding with an in-depth review of the loss is warranted given the extent of irregular loans and the extraordinarily high estimated loss rate ($27.6 million, or 75%),” the report stated. “We plan to complete the in-depth review within 6 months.”
The bank was owned by Entex Bancshares Inc., a shell company whose only holding was Enloe State Bank. Traditionally, the bank received satisfactory management ratings. However, in 2018, the bank was downgraded from a composite 1 score, the highest available, to a 2 out of a possible 5. The FDIC, which insures most banks nationwide, said the score came with some matters requiring board attention, noting the bank did not comply with “established safety and soundness standards” in internal controls, management information systems and an internal audit.
After the 2019 examination, the agency followed up with the bank to check if it had addressed the issues, noting it had not, which escalated the agency’s involvement.
On May 9, 2019, the Texas Department of Banking gave the FDIC a draft of the bank’s audit, which only showed a review of some internal controls and general ledger accounts, instead of a full financial statement. After the boardroom fire on May 11, 2019, the bank’s examination was delayed to May 16 with the FDIC joining in. The FDIC downgraded Enloe State Bank to a 5, calling it “critically undercapitalized” on May 24, 2019, and the bank closed seven days later.
The bank’s estimated loss at the time of the failure on May 31 came to $27.6 million, the report showed, about 75% of the bank’s total assets. According to the Texas Department of Banking, the bank’s board of directors agreed to voluntarily close the bank and place it with the FDIC for liquidation.
It was sold to Legend Bank out of Bowie. Legend Bank agreed to assume the insured deposits for a 0.51% premium and purchase approximately $5.2 million of the failed bank’s assets. The FDIC retained the remaining assets for later disposition.
