Paris police saw a 2017 Lincoln SUV traveling at a high rate of speed going southbound in about the 300 block of North Main Street at 9:31 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle ran the red light at Pine Bluff Street and continued southbound. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which lost control and collided into a parked vehicle, police said.
The driver was identified as Jacob Lee Roberts, 23, of Longview. Roberts was believed to be intoxicated. He was arrested and charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury. A passenger in the vehicle was transported to Paris Regional Medical Center for treatment for non-life threatening injuries. The passenger was admitted and is in stable condition, police said.
Three charged in shots fired incident
Paris police responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of Stone Avenue at 10:32 p.m. Sunday. Officers were advised that an altercation between Tarsadeus Tarceyla Fisher, 20, and Davarrious Demone Brown, 26, led to the two of them shooting at each other. Both were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A third person, Brushonna Lasha Rose, 19, was arrested when officers found the weapons that Brown used hidden inside her apartment. Rose was charged with tampering with physical evidence.
All three were booked and will later be taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Cyclist charged with drug possession
At 2:34 a.m. Monday, Paris police attempted to stop a bicyclist in the 400 block of 17th Street SE. The bicyclist fled from the officer but was apprehended in the 1800 block of Clarksville Street, police said.
The cyclist, 56-year-old Kenny Sean Hearne, of Paris, was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and suspected methamphetamine. Hearne was arrested and placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
At 2:57 a.m. Saturday, Paris police made a traffic stop on a white Ford passenger vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver was found to not have a valid driver’s license or insurance. During the investigation, officers found that the driver, 33-year-old Shawn Michael Lehman, of Paris, was in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Lehman was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police: Paris woman threatened to pepper spray officer
Paris police saw Jessica Marie Amrine, 25, of Paris, at a place of business in the 2600 block of Lamar Avenue, where she had been trespassed from about 30 minutes prior. When the officer made contact with Amrine, she produced a can of pepper spray and pointed it at the officer and threatened to spray it, police said.
The officer was eventually able to get Amrine to comply and put the pepper spray away. Amrine was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and assault on a public servant. She was placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating thefts, home burglary
Paris police met with a theft complainant in the 1200 block of Cobb Ranch Road at 12:23 p.m. Friday. The complainant reported someone had stolen a black 16-foot flatbed trailer that had a rust colored tail gate and mismatched wheels. The incident is under investigation.
Police also responded to a home burglary in the 1000 block of 16th Street SE at 6:03 p.m. Friday. The complainant reported that someone had entered the residence while they were out of town. The complainant determined the suspects may have entered through an unlocked window. The suspect stole a purse and a gold chain necklace, police were told. The incident is under investigation.
A white 2005 Chryslet PT Cruiser was reported stolen at 10:53 p.m. Saturday from a home in the 500 block of Grand Avenue. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 247 calls for service and arrested 16 people during the weekend.
