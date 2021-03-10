Edith Evelyn Richardson, 61, of Paris passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 in Paris.
She was born on Jan. 16, 1960 in Odessa, Texas, to Roy O’Neal and Ruth Kelly.
She is preceded in death by her father; brother, Truitt Thomas O’Neal; stepdad, James Kelly and companion, Monte Richardson.
Survivors include her mother; daughter, Geannie Ragan and husband, Craig, of Paris; son, Stephen Harrison, of Paris; granddaughters, Tali Baldwin and husband, Johnny, of Paris and Naomi Harrison, of Paris; grandsons, Jayson Ragan, of Paris and Carson Harrison, of Sulphur Springs; and one great-grandchild on the way; sisters, Barbara Smith, of Paris, Laura Conway, of Blossom and Betty Hamilton, of Paris; and numerous nieces and nephews.
