Paris ISD’s Board of Trustees moved its planned Monday meeting next month. The meeting has been delayed several times as a result of last week’s inclement weather.
Agenda items include recognition of the All-District and All-RRV Volleyball teams and the cross country team; possible action on a revised contract for election services between the county’s election office and the district; possible action to nominate trustee Clifton Fendley to fill a vacancy on the Lamar County Appraisal District Board of Directors; and hearing Head Start registration income guidelines.
