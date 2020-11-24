Paris Police found a vehicle blocking the roadway in the 1100 block of Sycamore Street at 7:16 a.m. Monday. The vehicle had its emergency lights flashing. When the officers approached the passengers, they could smell the scent of marijuana emitting from the passenger compartment.
The driver was identified as Mark LaKeith McAllister, 33, of Cooper. A firearm was also found hidden under the seat. McAllister was found to have a previous felony conviction and was arrested and charged with possession of the firearm by a felon.
Officers also found suspected methamphetamine and marijuana inside the vehicle. McAllister was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remains today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 69 calls for service and arrested two people Monday.
