Under the heat of the Texas sun, hundreds lined the northbound and center lanes of South Church Street on Sunday evening to pay their respects to a fallen brother in arms, father and Paris Police Department officer.
Fire departments and first responders from across Lamar County brought their department vehicles, some decked out with the American flag, to solemnly welcome Detective Manuel “Chris” Widner’s body home from UT Health Tyler, where the detective had spent the past few weeks locked in battle with Covid-19 until his passing Sunday morning. The first responders were joined by hundreds of community members, many themselves holding or waving the American flag, as a procession of vehicles that included the Paris Police Department, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Widner’s family and Widner made its way into Paris on the way to Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Word of Widner’s passing moved swiftly online, where multiple law enforcement agencies and officials, joined by friends and community members, remembered their brother in blue and promised to keep the Widner family in their prayers.
Widner began his career with the Paris Police Department on May 3, 2010, and he served with distinction as a patrol officer and a detective, Capt. Terry Bull said in a department statement. Widner was a member of the department’s Honor Guard, and he was a trained hostage negotiator.
“He was loved and admired by those who served with him and lived a life of service to the citizens of Paris,” the Paris Police Department stated. “Please keep his family in your prayers during this difficult time.”
A patrol unit has been placed at the department, 2910 Clarksville St., in memory of Widner. The public is welcomed to visit or leave a thought or memory, Bull said in a Facebook post. The department may also continue to accept contributions to help the Widner family via the mail at Paris Police Department, attn: Det. Widner Covid-19 Relief Fund, 2910 Clarksville St., Paris, Texas 75460. Checks should be made payable to Michelle Widner.
Amanda Willows with Lamar County Adopt-A-Cop on Monday said the organization will continue with a fundraiser for Widner’s wife, Michelle, and children. A GoFundMe called Widner Strong has been set up, and as of early Monday afternoon had raised $8,380 of its $10,000 goal.
“Several people are wanting to order the Widner Strong T-shirts, so we are talking about opening that back up,” Willows said. “We had ordered extra shirts to sell at our event next month as well.”
