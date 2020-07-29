Rivercrest ISD
Rivercrest ISD students can expect to start school Aug. 28, according to the district’s website. That’s a delay of 10 days from the original 2020-21 school year calendar approved in June.

Despite the delay, district officials said the end of the school year will remain May 27 and graduation is planned for May 28.

The district’s board of trustees have a scheduled meeting at 6 p.m Aug. 10.

