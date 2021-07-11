Comedian/actor/sound effects mimic Michael Winslow will bring his multimedia comedy show to Tower City Comedy at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Billed sometimes as the man of 10,000 sound effects, Winslow has entertained audiences for four decades. His breakout roles in movies such as “Police Academy,” “Spaceballs” and “Gremlins” made him a household name and comedy favorite, as well as a finalist on “America’s Got Talent.”
“I toured with him back in 2015 and was blown away every time we performed. He’s just so talented,” said comic and venue owner Daryl Felsberg. “You can’t help but love the guy when watching him perform, he’s so funny.”
Tower City Comedy is at 12 1st St. NE. in downtown Paris. Tickets are available online at towercitycomedy.com and seating is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.