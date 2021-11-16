Paris police saw a disturbance in the 600 block of Bonham Street at 9:27 a.m. Monday. Before the officer could make contact with the parties involved, four juveniles ran from the scene. An adult involved reported the four had thrown a rock at his vehicle, and he chased them on foot.
Officers found the juveniles and they said the man had nearly hit one of them with the vehicle. All parties were mouthing at each other. The juveniles reported the man driving the vehicle then got out and brandished a knife, threatening them with it so they ran. The investigation continues.
Woman jailed on felony warrant
A 27-year-old woman was arrested in the 3200 block of NE Loop 286 at 4:02 p.m. Monday on a felony warrant out of the Ohio Department of Corrections. She was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Oklahoma woman charged with drug possession
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of Bonham Street at 4:50 p.m. Monday for running a stop sign. The driver, a 49-year-old Valiant, Oklahoma, woman was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and suspected marijuana. She was arrested and taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 96 calls for service and arrested five people Monday.
There’s been increasing confusing over the legality of delta-8, a cannabis derivative that can be found in vape cartridges, tinctures and candy at smoke shops and CBD stores in Texas. While the Texas health department maintains that delta-8 is a controlled substance and is on the state’s list of unlawful drugs, the 2018 federal Farm Bill legalized the production of hemp, which naturally contains delta-8 and has less than 0.3% THC. In 2019, Texas also legalized hemp growing. Delta-8 retailers believed the substance was as legal to sell as hemp. Delta-8 is legal in Texas for now after a Travis County judge blocked the state from criminalizing it. Should delta-8 continue to be legal in Texas?
