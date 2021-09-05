With new Covid-19 cases on the rise Lamar County, Paris Junior College has stepped up to offer Covid testing four days a week, starting Tuesday.
Drive-through testing will be held at the Hunt Center on the east side of campus, accessed from Collegiate Drive just south of Clarksville Street in Paris. The hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.