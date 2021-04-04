Sarah Sue Carico passed away on April 2, 2021, at Pine Tree Assisted Living in Paris, Texas. Funeral services are set for 2 p.m., on Monday, April 5, 2021, in the Bright-Holland Chapel with The Rev. Ricky Edwards officiating. The family will accept visitors one hour prior to service time at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Sue was born in Ragtown, Texas, to Jeff and Lora Cook Taylor on Oct. 9, 1938. She went to Chicota schools where she excelled at basketball, then on to East Texas State University, where she obtained her Bachelors degree in elementary education, Masters degree in special education, and her counselor certification. Sue married James Robert “Bob” Carico in 1958, and together they made a happy home for their four children and ten grandchildren.
Sue was a gifted teacher and counselor at North Lamar schools for 42 years where she enjoyed loving and caring for kids of all ages. She also drove a school bus for many years. Sue was a member of the Church of Christ. She is remembered by many for her welcoming smile and her cheerful personality. Sue liked being involved in the community, and she volunteered her time to local youth sports organizations by coaching softball, basketball and soccer. She also served as the mayor of Reno for six years.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents; her two older brothers; and many extended family members.
Survivors include the love of her life, Bob Carico; her four children, daughter, Candi Sikes and husband, Bill, son, Joey Carico, daughter, Cindy Winters, and daughter Carla Easton and husband, Chadley; ten grandchildren, Seth Sikes, Caleb Sikes, Jaci Sikes, Trever Carico, Coco Carico, Clint Winters, Cobin Winters, Caden Easton, Chloe Easton and Casey Easton; and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks goes to Pine Tree Assisted Living and Summit Hospice for the special care provided to Sue through her last days.
To leave condolences for the family, visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
