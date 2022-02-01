Anita Joan Ferguson, 81, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with James McLeod officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ferguson, the daughter of Willie T. Taylor and Florence Walker Taylor, was born on Oct. 26, 1940, in Honey Grove.
For 46 years, she was a beloved teacher at Paris Junior College and was chosen as a Master Teacher. She loved baking and was known for her pies at the Roadhouse Family Diner and at the former Ms. Nita’s in Reno. Anita loved celebrations and every family member had a birthday celebration every year. She enjoyed dressing up, motorcycle rides and was gifted at taking money home from the casino.
Mrs. Ferguson was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings, June Taylor and wife, Virginia, Katherine Taylor Jones and husband, George and Betty Tarver; and a granddaughter, Rae Ann Darrow.
Anita had an infinite love for her family, especially her grandchildren.
Her family surviving are, her husband of 31 years, Sandy Ferguson; children, Lance Whitener and wife, Amanda and Tonya Gates and husband, Tim; bonus-children, Cindy Lynn Sheets and husband, Ernie, Natalie Root and husband, Dan and Jodi Ferguson; grandchildren, Cody Whitener, Cade Whitener, Blake Brown and husband, Michael, Nicklaus Campbell, Palmer Campbell, Tieren Stapleton and husband, Gunnar, Taylor Arrieta and husband, Celso, Cy Darrow, Jaidan Root, Ripley Root, Casey Sciacca and wife, Mary, Laci Hewitt and husband, Kyle and Emma Sheets; great-grandchildren, Jensen Brown, Violet Arrieta and Sheridan Sciacca; a brother-in-law, Gates Tarver; nieces and nephews, Linda Mills, Tommy Taylor, Larry Taylor, Rodney Taylor, Dickie Jones, Patty Campbell and Kathy Crowhurst; a circle of very dear friends; and Anita was mom to her precious pug, Zip.
Casket bearers will be Michael Brown, Cody Whitener, Cade Whitener, Nicklaus Campbell, Palmer Campbell, Gunnar Stapleton and Celso Arrieta.
