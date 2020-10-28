Paris Regional Medical Center announced changes to the current hospital visitor policy. These revisions come in response to the ongoing community and regional surge in Covid-19 cases.
“We have been navigating an ongoing surge in our community,” said Steve Hyde, CEO. “We have seen the effects of this firsthand in our patient and team member populations. In an effort to protect our team and those in our care from additional exposures, effective Wednesday, October 28, we are scaling back our visitor policy and enforcing additional precautionary measures, which are outlined below. We understand and treasure the value and importance of visitation time for our patients, and our hope is that these restricted hours will limit the bio burden in our facility without us having to revert to a zero visitor policy.”
The updated visitor policy is as follows:
Each patient will be allowed one well visitor over the age of 16. Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Patients in OB, ER, those who are here for outpatient procedures and those under the age of 16 will be allowed one visitor at all times.
Each visitor will be permitted for a one-hour stay. The time of arrival will be written on each visitor’s armband.
PRMC will continue to enforce no visitation for high-risk, isolation, immunocompromised or respiratory patients who are under observation or test positive for Covid-19.
PRMC will continue to screen everyone who enters our facilities for symptoms consistent with Covid-19, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
PRMC will continue to enforce universal masking for everyone in our facility. Bring a mask with you when you come to the hospital to visit.
PRMC will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation in the community and region and will revise policies and procedures as needed. Updated information can always be found at ParisRegionalMedical.com.
