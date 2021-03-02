Life has been tough during the Covid-19 pandemic, and February’s blast of frigid temperatures and snowstorms did anything but make life better. It would appear, though, that the lower the temperatures fell outside, the higher Red River Valley residents set the thermostats on their hearts.
Ashley Waggoner, president of the nonprofit Houses for Heroes, an organization aiming to provide services and housing to help veterans and their families get back on their feet, also is a member of the Texas Louisiana Coalition, which began directing members to areas of Texas hard hit by Winter Storm Uri. Snow, slush and ice were still on the roads as Waggoner and another volunteer set out to seek donations of water, blankets, meat and supplies to take to Houston. Then, on the way, the two were redirected to Nacogdoches.
It’s heartwarming to see so many local businesses give what they could on such short notice. Those helping out included Denny’s, Paris Lumber Co., Paris Coffee Co., The Home Depot and Brookshire’s. The recipients of the goodwill in Nacogdoches were still sitting in the dark and cold when Waggoner and her fellow volunteer arrived.
Like many disasters, the aftermath of the winter storm for own area continues. Hundreds, if not thousands, of Red River Valley homes and businesses experienced frozen or burst pipes, and two weeks later, plumbers and contractors are still working to get it all fixed.
All that’s needed now is time and patience, and once again, the Red River Valley will have persevered. Thank you to all who made that possible.
Klark Byrd
