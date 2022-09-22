Billie Frances Milam Ridley McMillan, 93, of Dripping Springs, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 16, 2022.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris, Texas. A graveside service will follow at noon at Woodland Cemetery in Woodland, Texas.
Billie was born on Jan. 15, 1929 to Frederick Earl and Frances Irene Patterson Milam at home in the Midway, Texas community.
On May 14, 1949, she was united in marriage to Lucian Grover Ridley. Billie was widowed at age 32 a week after giving birth to her daughter, Roxanne. Later she married Robert M. McMillan Jr. on May 24, 1967.
Billie, a lifelong Democrat, was a member of First Baptist Church in Euless, Texas, for 50 years and a member of Eastern Star of Bogata,Texas, for over 50 years.
Her first job was a telephone operator in Red River County while still in high school. She was later employed by Community Public Service in Detroit, Texas, Howard Brothers Construction Company and First National Bank in Paris, Texas. Billie retired from the Tarrant County Tax office in 2001 after nearly 20 years of service. Her favorite job, however, was being a mother and a provider for Roxanne.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Lucian Grover Ridley and Robert M. McMillan Jr.; brothers, Theron Earl Milam and wife, Sadie Electra Flippo Milam, Glendon Duane Milam and wife, Joyce Dell Sims Milam; and her sister, Eva Dell Milam Lee and husband, Robert E. Lee.
Billie is survived by her daughter, Roxanne Ridley McMillan Rasberry and husband, Edward Rasberry, of Dripping Springs, Texas; as well as many nieces and nephews from the Milam, Patterson, Ridley and McMillan families.
She was loved by everyone who knew her.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Seton Ascension Compassus Hospice, of Austin and Central Texas for the excellent care provided to our mother and to us as well; specifically Janelle, Annalynn, Chaplin Rob and staff. We are also grateful for Mika and Lori from Home Instead.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the McMillan family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
