Paris police responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of 10th St NW at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday. Officers said they were told by witnesses they heard gunshots and then saw two vehicles leaving the area. Officers reported they found one vehicle in the 700 block of North Main Street but the occupants did not cooperate with the investigation.
Police said no one was found to be injured, and the investigation continues.
Man arrested on outstanding felony warrant
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue at 12:10 a.m. on Thursday for not having any headlights on.
The driver, 35-year-old Kenneth Moore, of Montgomery, Louisiana, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Harris County, charging him with assault of a family member by impeding breath. Moore was arrested and booked before being transferred to the Lamar County Jail where he remains today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 61 calls for service and arrested 1 person on Wednesday.
