Evelyn Ann Davidson, age 82, of Deport, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at her residence.
Evelyn was born on May 14, 1938, in Clarksville, to William H. and Ethel Herrington Brown. Preceding her in death are her parents; husband, Travis “Buddy' Davidson; son, Richard Earl Davidson; two grandsons, Justin Holt and Shannon Sessums; two sisters, Iva Mae Ross and Joyce Bright; two brothers, W.H. Brown and Harold Brown; a longtime friend, John Cherry.
The family will receive friends one hour before service time at Clarksville Funeral Home. Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Lindeman Chapel, of Clarksville Funeral Home, with Patrick Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Avery Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Evelyn is survived by her three daughters, Gloria Gresham, Judy Holt, Darla Davidson; brothers, James Brown, Bobby Brown and Donnie Brown; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; numerous, nieces and nephews; and a longtime friend Patricia “Sissy” England.
Pallbearers are Rick Davidson, Brandon Godwin, Dakota Davidson, Levi Miller, Donnie Gregg and Chris Dollins.
Online condolences may be made to the Davidson family a clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
