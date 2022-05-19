I’ve been working for The Paris News for nearly five years now, and in that time I’ve been blessed to meet hundreds of wonderful people in the Northeast Texas area. To those who I haven’t yet met, let me introduce myself. My name is Tommy Culkin, and I’m the managing editor at The Paris News. However, most of the people who know me in the community know me as “the sports guy.”
For the last two and a half years, I have been the lone provider of sports coverage at The Paris News, and in that time I have been able to build relationships with area coaches, administrators, parents and athletes that I will truly cherish for the rest of my life. However my time as the paper’s lone sports provider has come to a close.
This week, The Paris News brought its newest team member on board: newly-hired sports reporter John Folse. And while I’m beyond happy to bring John in, as he’s a great friend and a good writer with a passion for local sports and a connection to the community, I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t also a bit bittersweet, as I’ve taken great pride in the level of sports coverage I have provided the Red River Valley in the just-over-two-years that I spent as sports editor.
At the risk of sounding braggadocious, I know I have provided my community with some top-notch reporting on not just game coverage, but also the goings-on of the local sports scene, such as athlete signings, hires in the coaching world and much more. In the world of sports, a common adage is, “Leave it better than you found it,” and I like to think that I’ve done that.
Looking back on my time as the sports editor, I have seen countless games, many of which are seared into my memory as all-time classics. It would be impossible to definitively say my absolute favorite game in any one sport, but as I reminisce on these past few years, I’d like to wax poetic on some of my favorites in a handful of sports.
When I think of great gridiron battles I’ve been able to cover, the first football game that immediately comes to mind is the Paris Wildcats’ 2020 regional semifinal game against the Melissa Cardinals.
In the game, a hot start and big early lead for Paris evaporated in the second quarter, and the two teams soon found themselves in a dogfight. The game was a shootout, but Paris’ dynamic offense seemed to come up with big play after big play, rising to the occasion in every single crucial moment, and the Wildcats emerged with a 54-49 victory.
Paris quarterback Luke Hohenberger was in rare form that night, delivering what was probably his most efficient outing of his junior season. Also stepping up and shining on the big stage were senior running back Zy’Kius Jackson; KD Washington, his sidekick in the backfield; and junior GiTaeus Young, who used the playoffs as a welcome party, showing everyone the dynamic player he’d be in the coming season.
When it comes to baseball, I have seen several wonderful games, but some of the best came in a doubleheader when the Rivercrest Rebels faced off against Alto in the regional semifinals in 2021.
In both games, the Rebels found themselves trailing late. In the first game, they were down 1-0 heading into the sixth inning. In the next game, they trailed 4-3 heading into the final inning. Both times, though, the team mustered up some truly incredible heroics. Zane Dees, Connor Young, Will Grider and Chris Randolph all came through with clutch at-bats, and Grider and twin brother John Grider were both phenomenal on the mound as Rivercrest won the pair 4-1 and 5-4.
When I think of softball, one of the first games that pops into my head is the 2021 regular season finale between the Prairiland Lady Patriots and the Chisum Lady Mustangs.
With a trip to the playoffs on the line, and facing off against her team’s most bitter of rivals, Chisum’s then-sophomore pitcher Peyton Holland threw the game of her life, striking out several in a one-hitter. However, she was one-upped by Prairiland’s McKenna Guest, who tossed the rarest of feats: a perfect game.
In the end, Prairiland won 2-0, with the lone hit coming from Jayme Potter, a reserve moved into the starting lineup at the last minute due to an injury to one of the starters. In all, it was a game I don’t think I’ll ever forget.
Few games in any sport were as exciting as the preseason volleyball game I saw between the Detroit Lady Eagles and Trinity Christian Academy Lady Warriors this past season, which Detroit won in five thrilling sets.
Thunderous kills, jaw-dropping defense and remarkable mental fortitude were exhibited by both teams, though it was ultimately the Lady Eagles that came out on top. For Detroit, Ayanna Smith, Clara Carpenter, Madison Gaddis, Braylin Craig and CC Runels all came up big. Meanwhile, for TCA, heroics were provided by Libby Jones, Maddie Puckett and Kate Brannan.
And in soccer, I will never forget the Paris Wildcats’ dramatic playoff win against Chapel Hill in 2021. Still scoreless after 100 minutes of play, they turned to PKs. Joe Ramirez, Edwin Gonzalez and Miguel Rivera scored in the shootout, and goalie Lito Ibarra was able to stop Chapel Hill in its tracks.
These games, and many more, will forever stay fresh in my memory. But the memories I will cherish the most are the relationships formed with everyone along the way. I certainly hope that, in some small way, I’ve been able to make an impact in our athletes’ lives. Because they’ve certainly made one in mine.
