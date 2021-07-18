A public hearing on an Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III grant application is scheduled when the North Lamar ISD board of trustees meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 North Main St.
Trustees are expected to approve an order to authorize the issuance of unlimited tax school building bonds, Series 2021, in support of the recent voter-approved bond election, the establishment of procedures for the sale and delivery of such bonds and the levying of an annual advaloren tax for bond repayment.
The board will be asked to pass a resolution to prohibit non-enrolled students from participation in University Interscholastic League activities as well as approve a new class offering, “New Principles of Exercise Science and Wellness.”
Trustees also are to hear a maintenance report by Maintenance Director Rick Landis and a discussion about the district’s learning framework led by Instructional Technology Specialist Jodie Ingram before Food Director Diana McGregor discusses food service charging policies and Finance Director Melissa presents a resolution to authorize participation in a public funds investment pool.
Assistant Superintendent Angela Chadwick is to present a staff development waiver and Superintendent Kelli Stewart is to present information about an upcoming Texas Association of School Administrators/Texas Association of School Boards conference Sept. 24-26 in Dallas.
The board is to convene into executive session to discuss personnel matters. Any action as a result of discussion behind closed doors will take place when the board reconvenes in public session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.