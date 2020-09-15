Good morning, Red River Valley!
With a stalled front to our south and a hurricane to our southeast, the Red River Valley will continue to enjoy cooler, drier winds from the north northeast today. Expect a partly sunny day with a high near 86. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 68.
There is a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday after 1 p.m. as Hurricane Sally makes landfall. Although that's expected to happen around Mobile, Alabama, there should be enough moisture in the air here for storms that kick off to the south to spread north. The day is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 84 as winds from the north northeast continue at 5 to 10 mph. The 20% chance continues into a mostly cloudy Wednesday night, where the low will return to 68 degrees.
Enjoy your Tuesday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.