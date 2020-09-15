Tuesday.jpg
Partly sunny and seasonable conditions are expected on Tuesday with highs in the 80s. There is a slight chance of showers, mainly along and west of I-35. Winds should remain light out of the north to northeast.
Good morning, Red River Valley!

With a stalled front to our south and a hurricane to our southeast, the Red River Valley will continue to enjoy cooler, drier winds from the north northeast today. Expect a partly sunny day with a high near 86. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 68. 

There is a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday after 1 p.m. as Hurricane Sally makes landfall. Although that's expected to happen around Mobile, Alabama, there should be enough moisture in the air here for storms that kick off to the south to spread north. The day is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 84 as winds from the north northeast continue at 5 to 10 mph. The 20% chance continues into a mostly cloudy Wednesday night, where the low will return to 68 degrees. 

Enjoy your Tuesday!

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected Wednesday and Thursday across the region then a weak cold front will slide through the region on Friday. Cooler and drier weather is expected for the weekend with mostly sunny skies.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

