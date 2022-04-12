Paula Ann Secrest, 65, of Tyler, Texas died at the Hospice of East Texas on April 3, 2022.
A memorial was held on April 8 at Lanes Chapel Methodist Church in Tyler.
Paula was born on Nov. 6, 1956 in San Antonio. Her parents, Mitchell and Paulina Secrest provided an idyllic childhood for her in Paris, Texas where she was a devoted member of Calvary Methodist Church.
Paula graduated from Paris High School in 1975. After graduating from high school, she attended PJC where she received a nursing degree. She was a nurse in Austin for several years before settling in the Whitehouse, Tyler area.
Paula was a compassionate nurse, loving, devoted friend and a sincere Christian Woman. She will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister-in-law, Delayna Secrest.
Survivors include her brother, Mike Secrest, of Sumner.
Memorials may be sent to Calvary Methodist Church in Paris, Texas.
