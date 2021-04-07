Rev. James “Jim” Roy Price, of West Liberty, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, Kentucky, at the age of 77 years and 22 days.
He was born on Saturday, Jan. 22, 1944 in Monmouth, Illinois, son of the late Roy Benjamin and Flossie Gertrude Kingsbury Price.
Jim graduated from Iowa State and earned his Master of Divinity degree from Lexington Theological Seminary in Lexington, Kentucky. While at Lexington he served as an Intern student pastor with the Christian Church Appalachian United Ministry, serving the Christian churches of Hazel Green, Old Grassy and White Oak. Following seminary, Jim was ordained into the Christian ministry.
His ministry was rich and varied, serving Christian churches-Disciples of Christ in Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky and California. Jim was called to a special ministry in the Episcopal Church in 1993, as Pastoral Liaison to the Bishop. He was ordained a deacon in the Diocese of Dallas in 1997 and as a Priest in 1997. He served as Rector of St Wm Laud Episcopal Church in Pittsburg, Texas, Interim Rector at St James Episcopal Church, Texarkana, Texas and Priest-in-Charge at Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Paris, Texas.
Upon retirement from the Episcopal Church, Jim came full circle in his pastoral career, taking an interim position with White Oak Christian Church. During this time, he met and married Carole Hoskins on Oct. 6, 2010 and they shared 11 years together working for the church, traveling and enjoying adventures together. Jim finally retired nine years later as his health began to decline.
In addition to serving as a parish pastor, Jim served his nation as a chaplain with the United States Air Force, serving in Columbia and France during the 9/11 crisis. He was a lifetime Rotarian, receiving five Paul Harris Fellows.
Jim was, as described by a fellow pastor, a man with a loving spirit and a pastor’s heart. He was a seeker, a man of strong faith and commitment. He had a love of adventure and enjoyed seeing God’s creation on the back of his motorcycle, his boat or flying above it in his plane. Life was, to Jim, something to be lived with gratitude, to be lived in the moment and without regret. He saw God in each day of life, even those days when he was bedfast.
The Rev. Price, Father Price, Father Jim, or Fr Jim-James Roy Price, was a man whose faith made a difference in his life and in the lives of those around him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Susan Daniels Price; one sister, Diane Price; one granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Hoskins; one niece, Jessica Ryner; one nephew, Greg Ryner; a foster child, Julia McCurry; and one sister-in-law, Ranell Henry.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Carole Hoskins Price; one son, Samuel Roy Weldon Price, of Lancaster, California; his step-children, Jason and Melissa Hoskins, Cory and Melissa Hoskins, all of West Liberty, Kentucky, William Matthew Dillon, of California and Elizabeth Burton Owmby, of Arizona; nine grandchildren, John Tyler Hoskins, Madison Hoskins, Kaci Montgomery, Preston David Hoskins, James Carson Hoskins, Tori Kate Hoskins, Jessica Dillon, Steven Dillon and Nathaniel Dillon; one great-grandchild, Lynn Dillon; one sister, Susan Jean Alexander, of Wabash, Indiana; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Johnson and Debi Mayse; several nieces and nephews; and a host of great-nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Holy Cross Church, Episcopal, Paris, Texas, with Bishop James Stanton and Father Craig Reed presiding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.