We are in a pandemic. I hate to state the obvious, but some citizens have not internalized what that means for us as a society. We start to see glimmers of hope on the horizon in terms of stabilizing numbers of infected patients in the community (though active infection numbers still are very high), and vaccination approvals. Then we get news of new mutated versions of SARS-CoV-2 that are at first reported to maybe just be more infectious. Then, there is further news that the new strains might be more deadly — more studies to come. And, by the way, the vaccine does not likely work as well to prevent infection from these new more infectious, more deadly strains.
What does this mean for us as a community, a state, a country?
We have to keep wearing masks. If you have not ever agreed to wear a mask, now is a good time to start. They are now easy to find at any store and are no longer very expensive. When I see a 60-ish-year-old man in line in front of me buying milk not wearing a mask, I think “you would not do well on a ventilator” because these are the experiences I witness daily. When I see a 25-ish-year-old woman in a store looking at rugs not wearing a mask, I think, “you are going to give three people Covid (five to six if she has the new strain), maybe your own grandparents,” because those are the odds we are faced with — odds that are not going away and should not be ignored.
If you have already had Covid, as probably at least 30% of Lamar County has, you still need to continue to not go out if possible, avoid large groups and always wear a mask when out around others. If you have had a Covid vaccination, you still need to continue to not go out if possible, avoid large groups and always wear a mask when out around others. We can’t predict who will get really sick and who will not — though there is definitely a genetic component as we have seen nationally and locally some families lose several family members.
I have heard people say, “The vaccine was supposed to make it so that we are safe, so why do we have to keep wearing masks and not have parties?” The vaccine keeps you from getting sick from the virus, but not from having it in your nose asymptomatically again, and while we think that vaccinated people spread Covid less, they still can spread Covid. On top of that, when you look at our region, a very small amount of people have been vaccinated to date — most certainly not enough to get us anywhere near immunity. I am very worried about a new surge in March and April from these more infectious variants of Covid. The only way we know that we can fight this as a community is to do everything we can possibly do to not spread the virus. Wear a mask; stay away from people; wash your hands. Communities that follow mask mandates see a drop in active cases.
Are you tired of hearing about Covid? Tired of wearing a mask? Me too. I am weary of telling kind families that their loved ones will not make it off the ventilator. Nurses are emotionally tired of trying to share over phones with families how their loved ones are doing as the family must stay away from the hospital to avoid getting or spreading this terrible infection. Respiratory therapists are exhausted from having high numbers of very ill patients, with very high ventilator settings, and high sedation levels to try and keep people from fighting the ventilators. I want outpatient and inpatient health care to get back to normal, with all the good we can do as a medical community when we are not struggling daily in the fight against Covid.
Help end the spread of Covid. Wear a mask; stay away from others; wash your hands. When offered the vaccine, be excited to take it. It is safe and is our best chance of fighting this pandemic other than wearing a mask, staying away from others and washing your hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.