The Paris/Lamar County Health District is reporting six new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total Lamar County count to 620 confirmed cases since reporting began in March.
Of today's cases, those testing positive by PCR testing include three males, ages 5, 7 and 8, and a female, age 31. A female, age 60, tested positive with an antigen test and a male, age 57, tested positive with an antibody test.
As of today, there have been 16 Covid-19 related deaths in Lamar County. 462 cases have recovered and there are 142 active cases.
