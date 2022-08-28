Betty Love Powers, 88, of Canton, formerly of Paris, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Canton.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at Powderly Church of God with the Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in East Delta Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Powers, the daughter of Richard Love and Cordie Council Love, was born Feb. 3, 1934, in Biardstown.
She worked in home health and was a wonderful cook. While living in Paris, she attended Bethel Temple Church for many years. Her pastor in Canton was Rev. Robert Brown.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Juanita Davidson, June Eubanks, Elizabeth Todd and Dean Love.
Survivors include her husband, Derl Cannon; three children, Bobby Powers and wife, Mickey, of Sulphur Springs, Frankie Shelton and husband, Johnny, of Fruitvale, and Julie Taylor and husband, James Sr., of Reno; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Richard Love and wife, Ann, of Tyler and Danny Love and wife, Judy, of Canyon; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be James Taylor, Roy Taylor, Bubba Taylor, Bobby Powers, Cass Fortner, Owen Fortner and Micah Taylor. Johnny Shelton will serve as an honorary bearer.
