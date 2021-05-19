Betty Jo Alexander, 85, of Garland, entered eternal rest on May 12, 2021.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at New Salem Baptist Church, with Pastor Betty Neal serving as eulogist and Bishop Connice Mayes as pastor. Maxey Funeral Home will make burial in Reeds Prairie Cemetery.
Condolences to the family may be sent to maxeyfuneralhome.com.
