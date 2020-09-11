Heaven’s choir sang in a most melodious manner as they welcomed the dearest of souls, Marion Donett Lyon, into their throng on Sept. 10, 2020.
Donett, 66, departed from this world as she had lived it, with calm, noble and gracious bearing, after an extensive and courageous fight with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving and devoted family, and now she contentedly rests in the arms of Jesus.
Mrs. Lyon was born in Nocona, Texas, on Jan. 9, 1954, to Donald and Mary Lou Wall. She moved with her parents in 1959 to South America where she grew up and attended school through the eighth grade.
Her love for traveling was the result of the vast experiences and travel that she enjoyed while growing up in Maracaibo, Anaco, and La Guaira, Venezuela. Then in 1969 she attended San Marcos Baptist Academy Boarding School in San Marcos, Texas, before moving to Paris, Texas, in 1970 with her family, where she finished her junior and senior years at North Lamar High School and met her forever love, Stacy Lyon, whom she later married.
She received her associate’s degree from Paris Junior College where she was a cheerleader and later received her bachelor's degree from East Texas State University in 1976. She worked a combination of 39 years for North Lamar ISD and Prairiland ISD, before retiring in 2018.
Mrs. Lyon was fluent in Spanish and was the ESL coordinator at Prairiland at the time of her retirement, but she was renowned for her excellence as a kindergarten teacher where she taught and guided her students in a loving, professional way. Her past students still remember and praise her for being the foremost teacher who exerted a positive influence into their lives. Mrs. Lyon attended Fellowship Baptist Church in Blossom, Texas, where she taught Sunday school for many years and was the VBS coordinator. She was a supporter of the Blossom sports' leagues and coached softball for many years as well as coached from 2011 to 2018 for the NTR Team North Texas Volleyball, also serving on the board of directors for the TNT organization.
Donett lived her life with profound faith and total devotion to her Savior Jesus Christ. She had a kindness matched by no other and a heart of compassion for all people. She looked for the good in each person and usually found it. She was an inspiration to all who knew her, lived her life to the fullest, and had a positive outlook that was contagious. Her greatest love was for her Lord and Savior, and her biggest passion here on earth was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Lyon was an avid fan to all her grandchildren, supporting them wherever and whenever they competed, danced, or cheered.
She was a servant to others, always putting others’ needs before her own. Her favorite pastimes were reading, traveling, playing games and following her grandchildren in their many activities! She usually had a book in her hand and was an eager enthusiast for any trip or gathering. She planned many travel excursions for family members and friends. She lived a vibrant, gracious life that affected all who knew her in such an amazing, worthwhile way.
Donett married her soulmate and love of her life, Stacy Lyon, on April 12, 1974, and this past spring they celebrated their 46th anniversary. They have two daughters, Marisa Glosson and husband, Josh, of Paris and Paige Latham and husband, Rocky, of Blossom.
Besides her parents and children, she is also survived by her grandchildren, Blake Lyon and wife, Ashley and their twins, Kase and Kali, Matthew Clark, Madison Clark, Mabrye Clark, Aliyah Latham, Hunter Grace Latham, Colton Danna, Brody Glosson; sisters, Debbie Spencer and husband, Billy Don, of Hopewell; and sister, Deanna Cobb and husband, Richard, of Paris; mother-in-law, Margie Lyon, of Paris; two sister-in-laws, Ina Easley, of Blossom and Belinda Merriman, of Paris; and one brother-in-law, Tim Lyon and wife, Kelly, of Paris; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Donett was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Abner and Karnese (Rowe) Wall (Daddy-pa and Mamese) and Paul Leo and Mary Alice (Ellis) Whitecotton, (Pappo and Mamo); father-in-law, Clem Lyon; brother-in-law, Ernie Merriman; brother-in-law, Roy Easley; uncle, Daon Wall; and two aunts, D’elva Wall Crenshaw and Pat Wall.
Arrangements for Mrs. Lyon is with Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the funeral service set for Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, and visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris.
Pallbearers will be her much loved grandsons, Blake Lyon, Matthew Clark, Colton Danna; nephews, Justin Pricer, Zachary Pricer; and life-long friend, Billy Sessums. Honorary bearers are her adored grandson, Brody Glosson, and beloved nephews, Nelson Cobb, Ben Cobb, Tyler Merriman and Donald Pryer.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Gideons International, P. O Box 261, Paris, TX 75461.
Love is a hard word to put into words, but Donett's life was its exemplification, full of loyalty and intense joy for all life. Grief is the price we pay for love, and the love that Donett leaves behind is woven into each of our lives. Her love truly lives on. Her essence is a precious afterglow and the echo is so sweet. Her love was pure and steadfast just like each passing memory we hold of her. Sadly, a strong limb has fallen from the tree. We “thank you, thank you, thank you, the wind beneath my wings.”
Family and friends can hear her sweet voice whispering in a soft, adamant refrain: I am happy; I am home. Don’t worry over me. God’s hand in our lives is as it’s supposed to be. Live well, be kind, serve our Savior while you wait. All is well with my soul! For by HIS grace and mercy, I'm made whole.
