STATS FOR WEEK OF 8/29: Johnson was absolutely pivotal in his team’s dramatic overtime win over Wolfe City on Friday. Offensively, he scored a pair of touchdowns. And on the defensive end, he forced and recovered the fumble that ultimately sealed the game.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 8/29: In a pair of volleyball games, Langehennig was dynamic for the Lady Rebels last week. In a game against Redwater, she finished with eight kills, 13 digs and a pair of aces. She followed that up with a seven-kill, 10-dig performance in a straight-sets victory over Boles.
NAME:
Elizabeth Langehennig
SCHOOL:
Rivercrest
YEAR: Sophomore
These are the five candidates for the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week award, which is based on performance from the past week. Voting is open on theparisnews.com and will remain open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner will be announced on Thursday.
