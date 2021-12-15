A Paris police officer was dispatched to a report of a business burglary in the 700 block of Lamar Avenue at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday. A glass door had been shattered to gain entry. The owner believed about $100 in cash was stolen. Many valuables were left undisturbed, police said. Investigators have started reviewing the evidence.
Man jailed for burglary, bail jumping
Paris police arrested a man at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Bonham Street for burglary habitation, bail jumping and failure to appear parole violation. He was taken to the Paris City Jail, where he was booked.
Food benefits card theft under investigation
An officer was dispatched to the 1400 block of Clarksville Street at 4:59 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a food benefits card stolen from a mailbox. The complainant reported she had given a suspect the last four digits of her Social Security card to check her account to determine when her new debit card would arrive. When she went to the benefits office, she was told her card had already been activated and at least two transactions had occurred. The incident will be investigated.
Rash of car break-ins reported
An officer was dispatched to the 3600 block of Castlegate Drive at 4:50 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a car burglary. The complainant said, about 40 minutes prior to officer’s arrival, that an unknown subject/subjects entered his vehicle and stole a firearm. Several other vehicles in the neighborhood had been entered, but no items were reported as missing or stolen. Investigators will seek assistance from any cameras in the area.
Calls for service: The Paris Police Department responded to 80 calls for service and arrested two people Tuesday.
