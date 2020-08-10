Johnnie Leroy Chaffin, 101, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, of Powderly, entered into rest on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, surrounded by family.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled memorial services for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Pavilion of Red Hill Cemetery, with the Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. Following the service, the family will host a meal and time of fellowship at the Chicota Community Center in Chicota.
Mr. Chaffin, the son of Toll Bryan Chaffin and Hattie Abigail Dill Chaffin, was born on April 5, 1919, in Ada, Oklahoma.
He married Fannie Lorene Sanders on Oct. 16, 1937, and at the time of her passing on Jan. 16, 2020, they were the longest married couple in Texas, and the third longest in the United States at 82 years.
He was a faithful member of Powderly Church of God.
His career as a cement mason spanned many years. He worked on concrete foundations in many of the buildings in downtown Dallas and homes in Mesquite.
A musician his entire life, he and Fannie started playing and singing with a guitar and fiddle in the early 30’s. In later years he was the ultimate nursing home entertainer with Leroy and the Country Rebels. Leroy blessed many lives with singing, music and his love of laughter. He was known for knowing some 2000 songs by memory. He was truly a gentle man.
Survivors include six children, Nadine Puetz, of Powderly, Earl Wayne Chaffin and wife, Vicki Jo, of Norman, Oklahoma, Linda Bell Reavis and husband, Thurman “Butch”, of Powderly, Roylene Weger and husband, Jimmy, of Powderly, Sandra Johns and husband, Curtis, of Forest Chapel, and Cathie Emerson and husband, Monty, of Paris; 21 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
