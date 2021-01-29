The last year has presented significant challenges to individuals, families and businesses because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Despite falling short of its annual Red Kettle fundraising goal, The Salvation Army thanks the community for its ongoing support.
The Salvation Army made a nationwide call for help to Rescue Christmas in 2020. In a year of unprecedented need, the organization expected a possible 50% decrease in fundraising at the Red Kettle. Here in Paris, The Salvation Army experienced a significant drop in giving at the kettle, raising $26,435. That’s $15,000 behind the 2019 Red Kettle total of $39,554.
“The Salvation Army depends on the generosity of the public to meet human needs each year. 2020 was a difficult year, unlike any other, and we anticipated that Red Kettle fundraising could be significantly down due to the economic impact of the pandemic,” Major Frankco Higdon said. “We do want to say thank you to our partners and donors who supported us at the Red Kettle, through online kettles, and by once again coming through for the Angel Tree program. However, the shortfall in fundraising is a major concern and we will continue to work hard to identify new funding streams and partner opportunities in our community.”
Volunteers and corporate partners are key to the success of The Salvation Army, particularly at Christmastime, ringing the bell at the kettle, working behind the scenes of the Angel Tree program and adopting angels. The Salvation Army is thanking the Lions and Rotary Clubs of Paris and The Salvation Army Advisory Board.
“Thank you to everyone that volunteered with The Salvation Army at Christmas and during 2020. We ask for your continued help and participation as the need continues in 2021,” Higdon said. “We look forward to opportunities for service, collaboration, and ministry in the coming year.”
To find out more about The Salvation Army, or to make a donation, visit www.salvationarmytexas.org/Paris/ or call 903-784-7548.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.