John James Hillegas, 81, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, at Evergreen Cemetery with Cory Jones officiating.
Mr. Hillegas, the son of Robert Rousomanoff and Jeannie Dinwoody Rousomanoff, was born on Nov. 3, 1938, in Akron, Ohio.
He began working for Babcock and Wilcox right out of high school, and his career spanned 50 years with the company, 1956 to 2006. While with the company he worked in Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Mississippi, Texas, Thailand and Israel. John served in the United States Army from 1962 to 1964, where he spent time in Germany.
He enjoyed gardening, landscaping and cruises. John was an animal lover and an avid car enthusiast.
Survivors include his wife, Gerry Williams Hillegas; sons, Mark Klingler and wife, Alicia and Kevin Klingler and wife, Roxanne; grandchildren, Sean and wife, Noelle, Lindsey and husband, Payton, Kelsey and husband, Matt, Hannah and Emmah; great-grandchildren, Tripp, Wyatt, Joanie Kate and Hayden.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue, 601 CR 43340, Paris, TX 75462, babygunns.com
Due to the COVID Pandemic, it is requested that friends and family who attend the service wear masks and practice social distancing.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.