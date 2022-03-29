Betty Low, 89, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Heritage Healthcare with her daughter, Terri by her side.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022 at East Post Oak Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Henry Blackmon officiating. Burial will follow in East Post Oak Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. till service time at the church.
She was born on March 3, 1933 in Faught, Texas a daughter of W.A. “Bill” and Clara Clarkson Bates.
She graduated from Paris High School growing up in the Faught Community.
She met the love of her life, Newman Low, at a volleyball game and ended up getting married on Oct. 12, 1952 in Hope, Arkansas.
After living on the coast and West part of Texas they returned to Lamar County in 1978. They built and made their home in the East Post Oak Community. Betty retired from the City of Paris Water Billing department. In her spare time she loved working in her yard, feeding the birds and just piddling. She and Newman loved to camp, run trot lines and travel.
Her greatest joy came from when Jerald and Katie spent most weekends with her and Newman while they were growing up. They took them to church, on vacations and for ice cream or anything they wanted. Her next joy was when Ashlyn, Maddie and Abbie came along. If they weren’t doing anything to hurt themselves or someone else or break something she let them do it. She never got to meet Kelsie. She knew about Kelsie and hoped to live long enough to see her when she arrived in April.
Betty loved to cook for her family especially at holidays. She was an avid reader. Having read all the way through her Bible. She loved history, people, events, birds, anything educational. Over the years she took care of family and friends when she was needed.
She is survived by a daughter, Terri Normandin, of Paris; grandson, Jerald Williams and wife, Krissy, of Mabank, Texas; granddaughter, Katie Heatherly and husband, Blake, of Aubrey, Texas: great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Maddie, Abbie and Kelsie; step-great-grands, Tyler, Kally, Jacie, Caleb, Hagan and wife, Madison; and two step-great-great-grands. She is also survived by two sisters, Wanda Hart, of Paris and Billie Ann Jennings and husband, Jack, of Plano. Several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her uncle, Randall Clarkson and wife, Sue, of Blossom.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Newman, of 67 years in Aug. of 2020; her son, Tommy in July of 1963; her son-in-law, James in Oct. 2021. She was also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Alvis and Billie Ruth Bates; nephew, Stanley Hart; nieces, Patti Bates and Cindy Hart Gurley; and her in-laws, Mr. & Mrs. T.E. Low; sisters and brothers-in-law.
Terri, Jerald, Krissy, Katie and Blake would like to thank Mandy George, Kim Woods and Sandy Evans for their love and care for Betty, allowing her to live at home as long as possible. Special thanks to Dr. Ganguly and the staff at Heritage who touched her life.
Betty was known and loved by many as “Grandmama”.
Rest in Peace Mother, love Sis.
Online condolences may be sent to the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.