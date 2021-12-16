Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Goodman, age 64, of Paris, passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 in Hunt County as a result of a vehicle accident.
Funeral services have been set for Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Don Shovan and Pastor Adrian Solias officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Deport, Texas. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Elizabeth was born on June 17, 1957 in Red River County to Marie and Wilbert Massey. She resided in Paris the majority of her life.
On July 11, 2003 Elizabeth married the love of her life Lesily Goodman. She was a believer, a woman of strong faith, and she loved her family, friends but loved her Lord more than anything in this world. She was a member of Paris Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Massey; father, Wilbert Massey; son, Joseph Andrew “Andy” Hoskins; step-son, John Allen Hoskins V “Jay”; sister, Brenda Kay Massey; nephew, Thomas James Massey; several uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her husband, Lesily Goodman, of Paris; son, Stephen Hoskins and wife, Elizabeth; their children, Colt Hoskins and Phelony Marriott, of Enid, Oklahoma; step-daughter, Stacy Rhodes and her husband, Michael; their children, Chloe, Kaylyn and Zackary, of Paris; uncle, Larry Townes, of Detroit; aunt, Ruth McIntire, of Bagwell; niece, Angela Massey and family; along with many cousins and extended family members.
Online condolences may be sent to the Goodman family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
