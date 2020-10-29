OCT. 27 to OCT. 29
First Responder-Paris
Oct. 27
2:29 to 2:47 p.m., 2870 Lewis Lane.
4:10 to 4:21 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
10:24 to 10:43 p.m., 1820 Ballard Drive.
11:37 to 11:44 p.m., 806 9th St. NW.
Oct. 28
7:50 to 8:15 a.m., 6999 FR 195.
1:41 to 1:53 p.m., 10765 Highway 271 N.
3:17 to to 3:52 p.m., 50 23rd St. NW.
4:02 to 4:16 p.m., 1715 N. Main St.
5:14 to 5:38 p.m., 1820 Ballard Drive.
Trash Fire
Oct. 29
3:40 to 3:40 a.m., 800 Hearon St.
Vehicle Fire
Oct. 28
10:57 to 11:52 a.m. 728 6th St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Oct. 27
6:35 to 6:58 p.m., 2950 NE Loop 286.
Oct. 28
9:22 to 9:41 a.m., 3100 NE
Loop 286.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Oct. 28
11:32 to 11:47 p.m., 415 5th ST. SW.
Public Service
Oct. 27
4:05 to 4:18 p.m., 740 23rd St. SE.
5:39 to 6:07 p.m., 3525 Darnell Road.
Oct. 28
7:38 to 8:35 a.m., 366 Bonham St.
10:54 to 11:16 a.m., 1301 Clarksville St.
