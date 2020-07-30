CLARKSVILLE — Though students of Clarksville ISD were originally supposed to return to the classrooms on Aug. 10, it will now be a bit longer before the start of the new school year. On Thursday night, the Clarksville ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to push back the start of the school year to Sept. 8.
The decision was made due to concerns regarding safety from some trustees, and concerns from teachers regarding their preparedness to begin distance-learning programs.
“I can support Sept. 8, and I have to, because that’s what the teachers want (and) that’s what the staff wants,” Superintendent Kermit Ward said. “We can make that work, and we can probably make that work even better (than an Aug. 10 start) … because I’ve had administrators in my ear saying, ‘Push it back, push it back, push it back.’ But I had confidence in my teachers that we could get everything done to start Aug. 10.”
For the full story, read the Sunday edition of The Paris News.
