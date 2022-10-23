MOORE, ReaJeanne.jpg

RaeJeanne Moore was born Rachel Eugenia Somerville in Detroit, Texas, on Jan. 21, 1933, the daughter of Henry Chambers Somerville and Rosa Lee Hart Somerville. She passed away in Paris, Texas, on Oct. 20, 2022.

RaeJeanne graduated from Paris Junior College in Paris, Texas, in 1951. She married Robert Edward “Bob” Moore on May 16, 1953, at Bagwell Baptist Church in Bagwell, Texas. That same year RaeJeanne and Bob went to the Amazon jungle highland area of Peru and helped establish the community of Tournavista. Bob and RaeJeanne were involved in the nondenominational Christian mission work of the LeTourneau Foundation, supported by a development project of the LeTourneau Company. RaeJeanne was the youngest of the initial group. During their 15 years in Peru, RaeJeanne volunteered her time generously. In addition to helping out in the community medical clinic, she taught English to Peruvian students, Spanish to North American students and Bible classes to both.

