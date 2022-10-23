RaeJeanne Moore was born Rachel Eugenia Somerville in Detroit, Texas, on Jan. 21, 1933, the daughter of Henry Chambers Somerville and Rosa Lee Hart Somerville. She passed away in Paris, Texas, on Oct. 20, 2022.
RaeJeanne graduated from Paris Junior College in Paris, Texas, in 1951. She married Robert Edward “Bob” Moore on May 16, 1953, at Bagwell Baptist Church in Bagwell, Texas. That same year RaeJeanne and Bob went to the Amazon jungle highland area of Peru and helped establish the community of Tournavista. Bob and RaeJeanne were involved in the nondenominational Christian mission work of the LeTourneau Foundation, supported by a development project of the LeTourneau Company. RaeJeanne was the youngest of the initial group. During their 15 years in Peru, RaeJeanne volunteered her time generously. In addition to helping out in the community medical clinic, she taught English to Peruvian students, Spanish to North American students and Bible classes to both.
On Bob and RaeJeanne’s return to the States, RaeJeanne worked for various retail companies. Most recently she was employed as a secretary in the Red River County adult probation department. After her retirement, she continued to work occasionally as a Spanish interpreter and translator for the county court system.
During the 1970s, RaeJeanne and Bob worked with others in the community to establish the annual Bagwell Community Homecoming celebration. RaeJeanne was very active in Bagwell Baptist Church, teaching Sunday school and vacation Bible school. Although they moved away from the county for several years, they came back to stay during the 1980s.
In 2003, a major stroke put a stop to RaeJeanne’s work as an interpreter and to her church piano playing, but it did not stop her from being able to talk on the phone. That was her way of staying involved in her church and community. She kept in constant touch with people who were homebound, checked in on those who were sick, encouraged those who were down, made arrangements for food contributions after local deaths, and kept the church family informed of other community needs.
RaeJeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and by her siblings, Paul Somerville, Margaret Collins, Henry Lee Somerville, Ann Novey, Mary Somerville, Rosalie Geers, Martha Grace Gooding, John Somerville and Lucy Jones. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Lunsford of Denton, son and daughter-in-law, Robert Moore II and Wynna Smith Moore of Bagwell, daughter, Sheila Boyd of Denton and son, David Moore of Lufkin; grandchildren, Jennifer (Chris) Brown, Jeremy (Sarah) Lunsford, Sean (Kindell) Moore, Audra Moore and Zachary (Tosha) Boyd; sister-in-law, Connie Somerville of Bagwell; nieces and nephews and their families; numerous great-grandchildren; and her honorary daughter, Kathy Bush of Bagwell.
Services will be held Sunday, Oct. 23, at Bagwell Baptist Church, Bagwell, Texas: visitation at 2 p.m. and funeral service at 3 p.m. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made to Radio KHCB.
