Billy Duane Matlock, 87, passed away peacefully at his home on July 25, 2021.
He entered this world on Dec. 28, 1933 in Petty, Texas, to the late Paul and Ruby Matlock.
Visitation will be held at A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, AR 72120, on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Arrangements are under the trusted direction of A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas, 72076. 501-982-3400.
Full obituary and online guestbook are available at anaturalstatefuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.