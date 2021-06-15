JUNE 11 TO JUNE 15
Assist EMS
June 11
11:18 to 11:47 a.m., 2439 Cleveland St.
1:51 to 2:12 p.m., 1601 E. Price St.
2:06 to 2:33 p.m., 214 25th St. NE.
June 13
6:02 to 6:22 a.m., 1240 Johnson St.
4:31 to 4:42 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
6:59 to 7:15 p.., 41st Street SW.
June 14
8:52 to 9:34 a.m., 60000 Lamar Ave.
10:59 to 11:18 a.m., 322 3rd St. NW.
12:409 to 1:04 p.m., 801 Clement Road.
12;59 to 1:15 p.m., 440 Grand Ave.
Structure Fire/Alarm/Smoke
June 13
10:18 to 10:33 a.m., 1325 23rd St. SE.
June 14
5:40 to 6:01 p.m., 119 N. Main St.
6:55 ro 7:01 a.m., 1935 N. Collegiate Drive.
June 15
4:06 to 4:22 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.
First Responder
June 11
6:13 to 6:29 p.m., 255 4th St. NW.
8:53 to 9:16 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
10:55 to 11:16 p.m., 1420 27th St. NE
11:28 to 11:59 p.m., 336 8th St. SE.
June 12
12:30 to 12:45 a.m., 534 Bonham St.
3:23 to 3:36 a.m., 440 33rd St. NE.
9:01 to 9:15 p.m., 566 3rd St. SW.
9:07 to 9:27 p.m., 13th St. NW.
9:27 to 9:43 p.m., 1920 W. Cherry St.
June 13
2:53 to 3:10 a.m., 4135 Misty Lane
11:26 to 11:43 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
June 14
9:08 to 9:40 a.m., 3205 NE Loop 286.
3:53 to 4:10 p.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
5:37 to 5:52 p.m., 2903 Clarksville St.
June 15
4:20 to 4:37 a.m., 400 4th St. SW.
Haz-Mat Incident
June 12
4:58 to 5:16 p.m., 1380 Clarksville St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
June 11
9:38 to 9:54 a.m., 2606 E. Cherry St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
June 11
6:45 to 7:02 p.m., 2240 Cleveland St.
Public Service
June 12
5:38 to 5:54 p.m., 566 3rd St. SW.
June 13
5:51 to 6:12 p.m., 3025 NE Loop 286.
June 14
5:55 to 6:03 p.m., 2810 Clark Lane.
6:40 to 6:53 p.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.