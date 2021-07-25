Paris City Council is to conduct several public hearings on ordinance changes when councilors meet Monday, one to extend for 90 days a mayor’s declaration of local disaster due to coronavirus and others to make zoning changes.
The council is to meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 107. E. Kaufman St.
Public hearings include one to amend mobile food unit requirements and those for food truck parks. Another relates to uses in an office and neighborhood service district and another to more clearly define mixed uses.
Additional hearings involve changing zoning from multi-family to one-family for the Brownwood Addition and the Davenwick LLC property. Still another change involves the Suburban Estates Addition and Cope Street north off Pine Mill Road from agriculture district to one-family dwelling.
Other agenda items include the expansion of the Property Assessed Clean Energy program to encompass the entire city. The program allows tax breaks in certain instances for energy efficiency and renewable energy. The council also is to discuss the possibility of conducting a building, development and code forum.
