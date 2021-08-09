Bobby Lee Masters, 89, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Legend Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Evergreen Chapel in Evergreen Cemetery, with Edward Moore officiating. A formal visitation is not scheduled; however, those wishing may pay their respects at the funeral home.
Mr. Masters, the son of Charlie Postel Masters Jr. and Ruby Nell Fairchild Masters, was born on Oct. 31, 1931, in Commerce.
Bobby proudly served his country from July 17, 1958 to July 1, 1960, with the United States National Guard.
His career with B&W spanned many years before his retirement. He was a longtime member of Paris Church of God.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Cleone Masters; his second wife, Avelene Self Masters; a daughter, Charlotte Holland; a brother, Billy Masters; and a sister, Shirley Masters.
Survivors include a daughter, Ruth Ann Masters, of Springfield, Oregon; three step-children, Bobby Self and wife, Jane, of Powderly, Sue Fuller, of Paris and Dickey Self and wife, Pat, of Powderly; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
