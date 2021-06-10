JUNE 8 to JUNE 10
Paris Police Department
Daryl Joe Dunavin, 42: False drug test falsification device, violation of parole.
Craig Adam Wellbaum, 40: Duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape, greater than $200.
James William Arnold, 32: Failure to comply with sex offenders duty to register, life/90days.
Lisa Pennington Raissez, 58: Driving while intoxicated, second.
Gerald Russell Bridgers, 35: Judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, repeat offender, judgment nisi/tampering with a witness, repeat offender, judgment nisi/theft of property, $750 to $2,500, enhabced If at trial.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Gwendolyn Biggerstaff, 52: Bond surrender/resisting arrest/search/transport.
Amanda Rae Osborne, 36: Deadly conduct.
Reginald Antione Lane, 32: Motion to revoke/forgery of a financial instrument (two counts).
Areonia Samone Morris, 18: Assault causing bodily injury.
Jason Wayne Atnip, 43: Bail jumping and failure to appear/felony.
Leagh Marrie Eckles, 36: Violation of parole.
Constable
Daisy Miller Hernandez, 21: Bond surrender/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces, bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
