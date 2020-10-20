North Lamar Superintendent Kelli Stewart will present an update on the district’s facilities, share information about a Covid-19 supplement and present a resolution regarding on-campus assessments for remote learners when trustees meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the administration office, 3130 N. Main St.
Trustees also will hear an attendance and enrollment report, an evaluation of the district’s English as a second language program and receive an assessment of the district’s accountability rating and its asynchronous plan for virtual learners.
The board will go behind closed doors to discuss personnel matters. Trustees will then reconvene in public to take action, if any, on matters discussed during executive session.
