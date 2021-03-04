For the fourth year in a row, Aikin and Justiss elementary schools have been nominated to receive Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools awards for the 2020-2021 school year by the Flippen Group. Through the National Showcase Schools awards, Capturing Kids’ Hearts recognizes and celebrates schools that go the extra mile each day, creating the social-emotional safety on school campuses that is conducive to learning. 339 U.S. school campuses have been selected as 2020-2021 Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School Nominees.
Five years ago, Paris Independent School District leaders began an initiative to transform campuses into an emotionally safe and relationally connected place for students, staff and parents to come together with a love for learning. After researching programs used by some of the nation’s most successful schools, Paris ISD chose to bring Capturing Kids’ Hearts to its campuses. Teachers and staff have continued to learn processes to connect students with peers and adults on campus and to create classrooms where students are excited to learn.
Capturing Kids’ Hearts is the premier source of professional development for educators nationwide. Through experiential training, expert coaching and personalized support, Capturing Kids’ Hearts equips professionals in K-12 education to implement transformational processes focused on social-emotional wellbeing, relationship-driven culture, and student connectedness.
Campuses implementing Capturing Kids’ Hearts processes consistently report improvements in academic, behavioral and cultural outcomes. Because of the rigor of their evaluation process, the Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools award is both a high aspiration and an exemplary recognition of excellence.
Capturing Kids’ Hearts campuses are considered for this award based on the following criteria: nomination based on observation; level of implementation of Capturing Kids’ Hearts processes by all staff as measured by online surveys; and data demonstrating that Capturing Kids’ Hearts has made a significant improvement in attendance, discipline, climate/culture or academics.
The Flippen Group will gather additional data from students, teachers, administrators and parents. The selection team will review all accumulated data and select campuses as recipients of the Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools awards.
For information about the Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools awards, go to flippengroup.com.
