Commissioners are expected to move forward with plans for a $6.5 million sale of certificates of obligation to be used on county roads when the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St. The court also is expected to oppose efforts by state legislators to dismantle the Texas Association of Counties, sell two acres of property on FM 195 and plan for a community clean-up activity.
Commissioners will discuss the payment schedule for 2021 certificates of obligation before the court executes a resolution for reimbursement and approves the purchase of equipment included in the resolution for reimbursement, according to an agenda posting.
In other action, the court is to accept a “property transfer record” for a utility trailer purchased with grant funds from the Texas Department of State Health Services, receive an update on repairs, or needed repairs, on county property, accept the county auditor’s January financial report, review line-item transfers, if any, from various departments and approve payment of bills.
On Tuesday, commissioners will meet at 2:30 p.m. with Brad Archer of Archer Construction & Design regarding preliminary utility audit findings for the county’s buildings. Because of security reasons, the meeting will be behind closed doors, according to County Judge Brandon Bell.
