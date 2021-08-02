Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1700 block of Clarksville Street at 10:20 p.m. Sunday for a tail light infraction. During the stop, the officer smelled the odor of what was believed to be marijuana emitting from the vehicle. During the investigation, the officer found a backpack in the back seat of the vehicle that contained suspected marijuana, a pistol and scales. The pistol was found to have been reported stolen from Lamar County.
The driver, 26-year-old Jalen Juwan Hicks, of Paris, was arrested. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana. Hicks was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Warrant arrest leads to drug possession charge
Paris police arrested Joshua Ray Allen, 33, of Paris, in the 2100 block of West Walker Street at 12:06 p.m. Friday on a felony bond surrender warrant. The warrant charged Allen with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance charge. Allen was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine during the arrest. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating assault report
Paris Police responded to the 1300 block of East Houston Street at 9:50 p.m. Friday in reference to an assault. The 56-year-old complainant reported that during an argument, her 58-year-old boyfriend had strangled her. The complainant did not seek medical treatment. The suspect was not present during the report. The incident is under investigation.
Clarksville man charged with third DWI
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 2700 block of Simpson Street at 5:02 a.m. Saturday for a traffic violation. The driver, 32-year-old Corey Wayne Hart, of Clarksville, was believed to be intoxicated. He was also found to have numerous outstanding warrants out of Lamar County. The on view driving while intoxicated charge was enhanced to a felony due to this being the third arrest for DWI. Hart was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris woman charged with meth, pill possession
At 11:16 p.m. Sunday, police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and found that the driver, 32-year-old Celina Marie Grimes, of Paris, was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and pills that she did not have a prescription to possess. Grimes was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Grimes was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 258 calls for service and arrested 16 people during the weekend.
