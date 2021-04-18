A scholarship covering tuition to one Summer I or Summer II class for graduating high school students in the Paris Junior College service area is now available. That includes Delta, Hopkins, Hunt, Lamar and Red River counties.
“To take advantage of the scholarship, all a student need do is fill out the online application and enter ‘summer scholarship’ unless they plan to continue at PJC in the fall semester,” said Sheila Reece, Vice President for Student Access and Success.
“If they plan to continue, they should enter ‘summer and fall scholarship’ and we will use the same application for the free summer class and the fall semester. It only takes ten minutes and is well worth the time.”
Once students are registered, more financial aid may be available for emergency aid grants. Students may also be able to check out laptops to assist with online classes.
Those planning to attend another school in the fall may still take advantage of the summer class. Find more information and the online scholarship application at www.parisjc.edu/scholarships.
“This is a free class that can be taken care of this summer and transferred to university,” said Reece.
For more questions about the free tuition for a Summer I or II class, contact Reece at sreece@parisjc.edu or Registrar Amie Cato at acato@parisjc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.